Laurie David, who along with husband Ed and son Zac own the New Orleans-style Cajun restaurant The Faded Rose on Rebsamen Park Road, said they’ve thought about closing the store for the last several presidential elections but just never pulled the trigger. “With this being such an important election, we thought we would do it,” she said via email. “Our employees are very excited,” she said. They have the luxury of voting on Election Day, if they choose, and they can watch the results in real time, she said. David said they’ve received positive feedback from clientele as well.

“We have a great staff,” she added. “Some of the them have been with us for over 30 years.”

