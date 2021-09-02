Al Pastor: “shepherd style” pork cooked on vertical spit.
Adobada: marinated pork cooked in chili-based sauce, grilled or braised.
Arepas: thick cornmeal pancakes, topped with meat and other fixin’s.
Asada: grilled or roasted steak.
Baleada: Honduran burrito.
Barbacoa: slow-cooked shredded meat, typically beef.
Birria: stew made from slow-cooked meat, usually beef.
Buche: pork stomach.
Cabeza: beef head or cheeks.
Camerones: shrimp.
Campechano: mixture of meats.
Carnitas: slow-cooked pork.
Chicharrones: fried pork skins.
Chorizo: spicy sausage.
Churros: cylindrical fried dough slathered in sugar.
Cochinita pibil: pork cooked in banana leaves with oranges and spices.
Consomme: beef birria broth.
Crema: fresh cream, similar to sour cream.
Elote: street corn on the cob.
Gordita: can differ by region, typically a small corn shell or pita that’s stuffed with toppings. Thicker than a regular tortilla.
Lengua: beef tongue.
Nopales: cooked opuntia cactus pads.
Platanos: plantains that may be cooked ripe (sweet) or green (savory).
Pollo: chicken.
Pupusa: Salvadoran and Honduran griddle cake or flatbread made with cornmeal or rice flour, filled with meat, cheese, vegetables or beans.
Quesabirria: stewed birria meat and cheese tacos served with consomme for dipping.
Sopes: fried corn-based dish with savory toppings. Like a tostada but thicker, with pinched sides.
Torta: sandwich.
Tripa: beef intestine.
Yuca: starchy vegetable similar to a potato, can be steamed or fried or mashed.
Bebidas: Drinks and more
Agua Fresca: cold, refreshing beverage made with fruits, water and sugar.
Agua de Tamarindo: drink made from tamarind (tropical fruit), sugar and water.
Chamoy: sauce and condiment made from pickled fruit.
Coca Mexicana: Coke made in Mexico with cane sugar rather than high fructose corn syrup.
Jarritos: Mexican fruit-flavored sodas.
Jugo: fruit juice.
Mangonada: frozen mango beverage with fresh mango, chamoy and Tajín (chili lime seasoning).
Helpful phrases
Con Todo: served with everything. For example: baleada con todo is a Honduran burrito with rice, beans, plantains, pickled onion, crema and cheese.
Para Aquí: for here.
Para Llevar: to go.