Odds are if you have a handful of favorite Little Rock restaurants, you have some servers you appreciate therein. Downtown Little Rock Partnership launched a “virtual tip jar” Friday, compiling the Venmo and Paypal accounts of Little Rock service industry workers to give them a boost during financially dubious times.

From the press release:

We can't resist without our readers!

This was created by the Downtown Little Rock Partnership to help support Little Rock’s service industry workers. People looking for ways to help in these uncertain times can now tip servers, cooks, kitchen staff and others from their favorite restaurants and bars that have been hurt in wake of COVID-19.

How it works:

1. Click on the Google Sheet linked here.

2. If you’re a service industry worker: fill out the form within the Google Sheet to add your name to the list..

3. If you’re a citizen looking to help: choose a worker from the list and send a tip to their listed Venmo or Paypal account.

4. Share this list far and wide!