Restaurant crews are, above all else, logistical innovators, a strength that’s showing out in force as the coronavirus mandates closures, downscaling and transitions to curbside delivery. Loblolly Creamery reports today that its staff members are out distributing grab-and-go meals at Booker Arts Magnet LRSD and Chicot Elementary School for out-of-school kids, Big Orange just donated a bunch of burgers to nurses and doctors at the inpatient receiving area at UAMS, and eateries everywhere are vowing to pay their employees what they can, despite a dearth of business. Downtown Little Rock’s Copper Grill, for one, is channeling donations from a GoFundMe campaign to help make meals for first responders during the crisis.

“We have some extra time on our hands since restaurants and bars are closed,” owner Dan Kovach said. Kovach and Lelah Stice purchased the business from restaurateur Mary Beth Ringgold (Capers, formerly of Cajun’s Wharf) late last year. “We’ve been doing curbside and to-go, but have been thinking of ways we can give back, as well.”

That service starts today. Copper Grill says it will make “as many meals as needed based on the funds donated” — one per day per first responder — and that first responders should call ahead to 501-375-3333 to confirm availability. To redeem, first responders will need to show their badge or ID at pickup.