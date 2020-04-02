The uprising of support we have witnessed here in Arkansas for medical personnel on the front lines, small businesses, arts non-profits and those that are the weakest among us, has been truly awe-inspiring and we will never forget it.

For our birthday we want to give back to YOU and some of our friends who have helped us achieve such amazing success and growth over the last three years. For every $100 we raise during our Birthday Celebration toward our goal of $3000, we will purchase a gift card from a local business to give away.

To be eligible to win here’s what we need you to do:

-Follow us on social media (yes, all of them) @ArkansasCinemaSociety, @ArkansasCinema & @ArkansasCinema

-We’ll post movie trivia and ask your film & TV binge favorites – you can post your answers in the comments to play along!

-Tag a friend in your post (maybe the buddy you’re binge-watching with or your creative writing partner or just your best friend’s brother’s sister’s mother)

For every $100 raised we’ll randomly draw from our pool of folks who have played along. Kicking off our first give away is Heights Taco & Tamale Co.! HTT has been a huge supporter of ACS and we’re so happy to purchase a gift card for one of you!

We’ll be doing more gift card giveaways with more of our favorite restaurants and local businesses so be sure to follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter for those updates! Hang in there – we’re in this together. Thanks for celebrating with us – virtually!