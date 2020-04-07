Art Is In Cakes

You’re hopefully weighing your big box grocery store trips with more care and consideration these days, and there are tons of options for circumventing those crowds, as places like The Root and others are opening up their curbside offerings.

Add to that list Art Is In Cakes, Natalie Madison’s bakery supply outpost on Markham, where I grabbed some all-purpose flour, powdered sugar, granulated sugar, active dry yeast, salted butter and a flat of eggs yesterday. Shop here, wait for an email telling you your order is ready, then go park in front of the store during its current business hours (11 a.m.-2 p.m. Mon.-Fri; 10 a.m.-noon Sat.) and call 501-240-6102 to let them know you’re there. (Where else are you gonna find toilet paper and fondant luster dust in one fell swoop?)