Honey Short at The White Water Tavern Market

As farmers markets adjust to a decidedly unusual spring season, two markets have popped up in parking lots on both sides of the Arkansas River. Visiting may feel a little less like a social event than your standard farmers market visit: hands off the produce, please, and be prepared to adhere to the rest of the state’s COVID-19 guidelines for farmers markets.

New this week is a pop-up market Saturday, May 2, between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. in the Argenta district of North Little Rock at 406 Main St., limited to five farmers (by invitation).

And check out The White Water Tavern Market between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., where El Sur was slingin’ baleadas last Saturday. If you’re going to drive there, drive up slowly and park in the lot behind the tavern. Wear a mask or bandana (White Water Tavern bandanas are available onsite for a suggested donation of $5), plan to buy some locally made hand sanitizer and, of course, keep your distance:

Hi-hello folks! We will be opening up the White Water Tavern parking lot this Saturday from 11-2 pm for some local farmers to sell their goods in light of the COVID-19 situation. Each booth will be at least ten feet apart and ask that only one person visit each booth at a time and to keep a safe distance when you are waiting for your turn to approach a booth. If you are a farmer interested in setting up please text 501-681-9073. Thanks! Unfortunately, as we all know this cannot be used as an opportunity to hang out with one another. Let’s keep a safe distance from one another while we support these wonderful local farmers and food makers. If you are showing any symptoms of COVID-19 or for any reason might have contracted COVID-19 we ask that you do not participate in this market at this time.

From THV11 comes news that Bernice Garden will revive its South Main district Sunday market as a drive-thru pick-up spot for a select group of vendors: Park Hill Foods, JV Farms Homestead, Sweet Crumb Bakery, Seven Petals Garden, Geek Eats, Pup Eats Dog Treats, and Hidden Heights Microgreens. The South Main District spot will be open between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Sunday, May 3 and Sunday, May 10. Visit individual farmers’ and vendors’ websites to pre-order before you go.