Eggshells Kitchen Co. Arkansas Department of Park, Heritage and Tourism

Beth Porter has been shopping at the Eggshells Kitchen Co. since she and her husband moved to Little Rock in 2007, the same year it opened. Now, she’s the store’s new owner. Eggshells’ previous owner, Lindsey Gray, sold to Porter after operating the company since 2013, when she purchased the store from original owners Heather Smith and Sarah Ort.

Porter had to step outside to talk to me by phone because of the cacophony of sounds coming from the renovations taking place in the shop’s kitchen.

“We’re hoping [it] will be completed by Wednesday,” she said.

Eggshells will continue to provide all the home kitchen essentials. “Anything you need for your kitchen and bar, we try to carry,” Porter said. The cooking classes in the newly renovated kitchen will continue, and Porter hopes to add a few more. Here’s the class schedule for July, from the company’s Instagram page.

In addition to the renovations, Porter’s planning on adding some items like table linens and place settings to boost the gift registry.

“It’s going to continue to be the store that Eggshells regulars love,” Porter said. “We hope that we can continue the legacy that Lindsey made.”