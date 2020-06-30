Hill Station, closed again temporarily.

Restaurants are being cautious in this time of COVID-19, as evidenced by temporary closures and delays in reopening.

Hill Station, which reopened a couple of weeks back, has posted on its Facebook page that one of its employees has tested positive for the virus and so it is closing tonight and tomorrow night, and perhaps through the weekend:

We were notified this morning that one of our employees has tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19). We do not believe the employee contracted the virus at Hill Station and they have not been in the restaurant for at least 10 days. The AR State Health Department has told us that due to the large amount of time that has passed since the employee last worked, and the minimal contact they had with customers and staff, we are at low risk of further spread. Regardless, out of an abundance of caution, we are not going to open the restaurant tonight (Tuesday, June 30) or tomorrow night (Wednesday, July 1) and maybe longer. We were already planning to be closed July 4th and 5th so it is possible we will decide to not to open the restaurant for the rest of the week while we await further information. We will update this post on Thursday.

Please know that the safety of our employees and customers is our first priority. It’s our hope that this employee and all affected by the virus are blessed with a full and speedy recovery.

An employee at The Pantry in West Little Rock was exposed to the virus last week, and the restaurant closed immediately to test the staff. Owner Thomas Bohm has announced on Facebook that all employees have been tested and all were negative. However, The Pantry is back doing curbside service only, and “will assess the dining room after the holiday weekend.

An employee at Petit & Keet tested positive after traveling out of state, and it closed June 27. It has tested all its employees for the virus and none have tested positive, the restaurant, which had planned to reopen today, has announced it will delay reopening to Monday, July 6.