Honey Short at The White Water Tavern Market

Labor Day may sound like a day for exceptionally hard work, as opposed to a celebration of the hard work you’ve been putting in all year. This year it’s even more of a paradox because so many people have been forced out of work by the pandemic. The workforce has earned a day of celebration for who they are and what they do. This Labor Day shouldn’t be hard. Let us do the strategizing for you.

Friday:

SoMa Outdoor Dining Room

13th and Main Streets

KK & The Reverend Blues Revival will be performing on the SoMa outdoor dining stage from 7 p.m.-9 p.m. Order a pizza from Raduno Brick Oven & Barroom or some tacos from Mockingbird Bar and Tacos and enjoy in the socially distanced SoMa entertainment district.

Saturday:

White Water Tavern’s Farmer’s Market

2500 W. Seventh Street

11 a.m-2 p.m.

Stock up on late season produce from local vendors. If you’ve never tried a baleada from El Sur Street Food Co., now’s the time. And if you’re in the mood for something sweet, get a cinnamon roll from Flake Baby Pastry. Masks required.

Argenta Outdoor Dining District

Main Street, Argenta

Anna Brazeal is performing on the steps of the Argenta Branch Library from 7 p.m.-9 p.m. Wear a mask, find a tent and kick back. Participating restaurants/bars: Brood & Barley, Flyway Brewing, Cregeen’s Irish Pub, Crush Wine Bar, Skinny J’s, Reno’s Argenta Cafe and Four Quarter Bar.

The Rail Yard

1212 E. Sixth St.

The Rail Yard beer garden will have Count Porkula BBQ from 11 a.m.-8 p.m., and The Boil food truck will be onsite from 5 p.m.-10 p.m.

Sunday:

Bernice Gardens

1401 Main St.

Barnhill Orchards, JV Farms, Park Hill Foods, Hidden Heights Microgreens, Pup Eats Dog Treats, Geek Eats, Up Jack Creek Farm, West Markham Garden, Jelly Madness and Sun Harvest Honey will be offering up local goods. El Sur Street Food Co. will be there from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

The Filling Station NLR

3623 JFK Blvd

Zay O’ Neil’s food truck will be at the Filling Station in Park Hill for soul food Sunday from 11:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Baked chicken, fried pork chops, fried chicken and meatloaf will be available with choice of mac and cheese, mixed greens, mashed taters, green beans, and candied yams. $10 per dinner.

Me & McGee Market

10409 Highway 70

Me & McGee Market will be hosting The lab food truck for brunch from 11 a.m.-2 p.m.



The Rail Yard

1212 E. Sixth St.

Sho Bo’s kitchen will be there from 11 a.m.-3 p.m., and Lindsey’s Lunchbox from 5 p.m.-10 p.m.



Labor Day Specials:

Cypress Social

7103 Cock of the Walk Ln.

Jim Keet’s new venture is doing a Labor Day drive-thru special on Monday from 2 p.m.-8 p.m. The special includes pulled pork, a half chicken, a full Slab of ribs, baked beans, potato salad, white bread and BBQ Sauce. It feeds 4, and will cost you $60. Call 501-916-2670 to pre-order (recommended); no substitutions.

Other ideas:

Star of India

301 N. Shackleford Rd.

Lunch: 11 a.m.-2:45 p.m.

Dinner: 5 p.m.-10 p.m.

Sami Lal and his team will be there for you on Labor Day for curbside service. Get a family pack from the Arkansas Times best curbside award winner.

Pizza Cafe

1517 Rebsamen Park Rd.

11 a.m.-9 p.m.

Have you ever baked a Pizza Cafe pizza in your home oven? Stop by and grab a “take and bake” pizza; they’ll make it any way you like. Both locations open Labor Day.

