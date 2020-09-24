Libby Copeland, The Lost Family

Zoom webinar.

CALS Roberts Library presents author Libby Copeland in a Zoom webinar about her book “The Lost Family: How DNA Testing is Upending Who We Are” tonight from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Attendees must register to participate and ask questions of the speaker. You can do that here.

Science After Dark: Fall into Science

Museum of Discovery. 500 President Clinton Avenue.



Fall is finally here, so dust off your fall hoodie or jean jacket and celebrate at the Museum of Discovery because tonight’s Science After Dark is devoted to Autumn science. “We’ll melt wax to create our own candles, tinker with pumpkins and leaves, make liquid nitrogen pumpkin spice ice cream and much more!” Masks are required. Beer, wine and cocktails will be sold. You may temporarily remove your mask to sip your drink. However, there must be six feet of distance between yourself and guests not in your party. Science after Dark is from 6-9 p.m. and is for 21+ guests. Tickets are $5 or free for members, and can be purchased at the door or here.

Rikki D & Soul

SoMa Outdoor Dining Room. 13th and Main Streets.

Beautiful fall weather is in store this weekend, so start out Friday night at SoMa Outdoor Dining room for Rikki D & Soul. Tents are open from 4-9 p.m. Music is from 7-9 p.m. Here’s the SoMa Outdoor Dining Room weekly schedule:

Tuesdays: Chess with Southwest Little Rock chess club from 6-9 p.m. All ages and skill levels welcome.

Thursdays: Open mic with Joey Fanstar from 6:30-9 p.m.

Friday: Live music from 6:30-9 p.m.

Saturday: Challenge Entertainment will host live trivia from 7-9 p.m.

Cousins Maine Lobster

Domestic Domestic. 5501 Kavanaugh Boulevard

Maine lobster from Cousins Maine Lobster food truck will be back in Little Rock on Saturday, Sept. 26 from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. at Domestic Domestic.

Jessie Cotton Stone (Fri.) Chris DeClerk (Sat.)

Argenta Outdoor Dining District. Main Street, Argenta.

AODD is hosting Friday and Saturday night shows this weekend from the steps of the Argenta Branch Library that you can enjoy in the entertainment district. Four Quarter Bar will be serving bone broth pork tenderloin ramen.

Soul Food Sunday with Halls Bros 2 Go

1900 Wright Avenue

Halls Bros 2 Go will be collaborating with Smackey’s BBQ this Sun. Sept. 27 for Soul Food Sunday in the K Hall & Sons parking lot. The menu will be posted here soon.