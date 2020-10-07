Allsopp & Chapple is reopening today, nearly six months since the mandatory dining shut-down in mid-March.

Allsopp and Chapple is the type of restaurant hit hardest by the pandemic. By design, it’s a sit-down restaurant with a chef-driven menu and handcrafted cocktails. It has no outdoor seating available.

“We never really had a prominent to-go business like some restaurants were able to naturally transition to,” co-owner Jay Cowley said, “so it kind of put us in a tough spot when everything first happened.”

Despite being shuttered for nearly half a year, the restaurant was able to bring back about 15 staff members. Cowley said that with the combination of two-thirds seating and people seeming to be more comfortable getting out now, the timing felt right.

Allsopp & Chapple will be open for dinner service Tuesday through Saturday only for the time being. Cowley said the restaurant will be running its fall/winter menu, and it’s scaled back slightly. The popular items and fan favorites from last year will be included, he said.

Reservations are encouraged so tables can be spaced appropriately based on the number of guests in each party.

Cowley said that getting a restaurant up and running after six months was a bit of a whirlwind, but “it wasn’t as bad as you might think. We’ve got a really fantastic core group of people. They did a great job of putting together what you might call like a project plan and getting what we needed lined up for reopening. We’re excited to get back in the game. It’s a really neat place.”

Located in the historic Rose Building at 311 Main St., the restaurant took its name from the bookstore Fred W. Allsopp and James Chapple opened in the building shortly after its construction in the early 1900s.

Allsopp & Chapple

311 Main St.

4-10 p.m. Tue.-Sat.

501-902-4911