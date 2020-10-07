Two local breweries, East Sixth Brewing Co. and Stone’s Throw Brewing, are teaming up for “Ales from the Crypt,” a fall beerfest at war Memorial Stadium with a double feature showing of “Beetlejuice” and “Poltergeist,” 5:30-10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24.

Seating will be scattered across the lawn of the stadium, and visitors are encouraged to bring blankets and lawn chairs. Dogs, ice chests, and people under 21 are prohibited. Costumes are encouraged. The El Sur food truck will be on site with its signature baleadas, and War Memorial Stadium will also have popcorn, candy and soft drinks available for purchase. Your $40 ticket covers the cost of admission and beer from the two breweries.