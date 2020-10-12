The Arkansas Times has partnered with the North Little Rock Convention and Visitors Bureau to offer special deals from 18 different North Little Rock eateries for the month of October. You can get a free glazed donut at Shipley Do-Nuts with any purchased breakfast item, spooky happy hour milkshakes at Purple Cow or ball park s’mores at Dickey-Stephens Park while watching “Hocus Pocus” at Arkansas Travelers’ first ever Halloween festival Oct. 24. You can see the full list of specials here.

Participating restaurants are:

Nana’s Organix

Chicot Hibachi Express

Shipley Do-nuts

The Popcorn Spot

Taco Bueno

Ristorante Capeo

Hideaway Pizza

Purple Cow

Larry’s Pizza

Taqueria Azteca

Moe’s

Mr. Cajun’s Kitchen

Wendy’s

Dickey-Stephens Park

American Pie Pizza

Popeyes

Cypress Social

Taziki’s Mediterranean Cafe