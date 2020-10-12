The Arkansas Times has partnered with the North Little Rock Convention and Visitors Bureau to offer special deals from 18 different North Little Rock eateries for the month of October. You can get a free glazed donut at Shipley Do-Nuts with any purchased breakfast item, spooky happy hour milkshakes at Purple Cow or ball park s’mores at Dickey-Stephens Park while watching “Hocus Pocus” at Arkansas Travelers’ first ever Halloween festival Oct. 24. You can see the full list of specials here.
Participating restaurants are:
Nana’s Organix
Chicot Hibachi Express
Shipley Do-nuts
The Popcorn Spot
Taco Bueno
Ristorante Capeo
Hideaway Pizza
Purple Cow
Larry’s Pizza
Taqueria Azteca
Moe’s
Mr. Cajun’s Kitchen
Wendy’s
Dickey-Stephens Park
American Pie Pizza
Popeyes
Cypress Social
Taziki’s Mediterranean Cafe