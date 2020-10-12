Star of India, which the readers of the Arkansas Times selected as having the best curbside service, has reopened its dining room after six months of curbside-only service, which will continue.

For now, owner Sami Lal has chosen not to run the buffet service that Star of India lunches are known for. Instead, he’s offering a buffet-style lunch brought to the table. “It’s packaged just like a buffet,” Lal said, “but from appetizers to dessert [it] costs $10.99.” Customers get a choice of chicken, lamb or vegetarian. Each meal comes with naan, rice, soup and dessert.

The regular menu will be available as well. Lal said Star of India is following the guidance of the health department and CDC carefully. Masks are required until you’ve been served. Along with curbside, family packs will still be available for to-go orders only. Star of India offers delivery through Postmates, Bite Squad, Uber Eats, DoorDash and Grubhub.

Star of India

301 N. Shackleford Rd.

Lunch: 11 a.m.-2:45 p.m.

Dinner: 5-10 p.m. Sun.-Thu., 5-10:30 p.m. Fri.-Sat