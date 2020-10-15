The weekend of Oct. 23-25 is going to be flavorful because the International Greek Food Festival is back for its 36th year of celebrating Greek food, culture and community at the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church (1100 Napa Valley Drive). However, because of the pandemic, the Greek Food Festival won’t be showcasing the entertainment, music and cultural markets it has in years past. This year, it’s all about the food and charity. The festival is operating safely by only offering online ordering and drive-thru pickup.

Over the past 35 years, the festival has donated nearly $1.5 million to local charities. Proceeds from this year’s festival will benefit the Annunciation Scholarship Foundation, the Annunciation Ministries, along with the following nonprofit organizations: Community Connections, Easterseals Arkansas, Centers for Youth and Families, Ronald McDonald House Charities of Arkansas, Wolfe Street Foundation, Youth Home, Arkansas Food Bank and the Humane Society of Pulaski County.

You can pre-order authentic Gyros with tzatziki sauce, Greek platters, Spanakopita veggie plates, Soutzoukakia (Greek meatball plate), baklavas, cookies and more. The hours are 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Fri., Oct. 23 and Sat. ,Oct. 24. When ordering, there is a section for a specific date and time you plan to pick up, along with any other special notes you might have about your order.