Mockingbird Bar & Tacos at 1220 S. Main St. won a grant of nearly $15,000 from the HartBeat of Main Street Grant Program and owner Jack Sundell says the bar will donate the money to the operations of SoMa Outdoor Dining room across the street.

Mockingbird was one of 67 businesses nationally that received the grants, which were awarded in response to the pandemic’s burden on business. Grants ranged from $5,000 to $15,000 and were awarded competitively.

Advertisement

Sundell said the $14,260 the bar will receive will go to infrastructure, staffing, programming and enhancements. The Outdoor Dining Room will shut down Nov. 22 and reopen in spring.

From a news release from the Downtown Little Rock Partnership announcing the grant:

Advertisement