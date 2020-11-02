Since 1981, the Arkansas Times has asked its readers to vote for the best restaurants in the state. Through Nov. 29, support your favorite restaurant by voting in our annual Readers Choice Awards. It’s the 40th anniversary of the poll this year, and it’s sponsored by Ben E. Keith.

Amid the pandemic, supporting local restaurants and their ingenuity is more important than ever. You’ll see several new categories this year that reflect the state of the restaurant world. Thank you for participating in the longest-running restaurant poll in Arkansas.

Advertisement

Look for the results in our February 2021 magazine.