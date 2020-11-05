Wait, is it Thursday already? Here are some things going on this weekend if you can rip yourself away from the election results.

The Kaleidoscope Film Festival, a film festival celebrating LGBTQ films, filmmakers and stories, is going virtual this year. The programming starts today and runs through the weekend. Here is the on-demand catalogue. Most of the films can be streamed now through Sunday. Céline Sciamma’s “Portrait of a Lady on Fire,” winner of the Queer Palm at the Cannes Film Festival — the first film directed by a woman to win the award — starts streaming Saturday, but you can pre-order here.

The Argenta Arts District and Flyway Brewing are hosting the Argenta Chili Cha-Cha, a chili cook off featuring chili from eight different bars and restaurants. Participating locations are Flyway Brewing, Cregeen’s Irish Pub, The Elks Lodge, Reno’s Argenta Cafe, Skinny J’s, Brood and Barley, Four Quarter Bar and the NLR Police Department. The event is this Saturday, Nov. 7 from 1-4 p.m. Tickets are $10 and can only be purchased on Eventbrite. You can vote for your favorite chili online with a provided QR code.

Arkansas Women’s Outreach has partnered with International Women’s Forum for the 2020 Day of Dignity happening this Saturday from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Donate at the driveway dropoff point at 4701 Hillcrest in Little Rock in the form of tampons, pads, wipes and ziplock bags. All donations go directly to Arkansas Women’s Outreach. If you can’t make it, donate here and learn more about AWO.

Local three-piece rock outfit DOT is hosting a virtual release party for their new five-song EP “Welcome to the DOTosphere” on Facebook Live this Saturday, 7 p.m. The event, “DOT TV,” will feature a live outdoor performance, giveaways and games.

Sara Reeves

Food Truck Friday will continue into November at Simmons Bank Arena. Food trucks participating this Friday, Nov. 6 are:

Juicy J Chicken & Fish

Nach ‘Yo Nachos

Nothing Fancy

The event is on the VIP lot on the south side of the building from 11:00 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Masks are required.

courtesy Clandestine Label Services

Gwen Tompkins, host of “Music Inside Out” on New Orleans’ National Public Radio affiliate, is leading “Civil Rights in Jazz: Then and Now,” a live discussion on the conversations that happened between jazz music and the Civil Rights Movement and the way those conversations reverberate today. The Oxford American co-sponsors the live discussion series, along with National Park Service, Jean Lafitte National Historical Park and Preserve, Lower Mississippi Delta Initiative, New Orleans Jazz National Historic Park, Little Rock Central High School National Historic Park, and Stella Boyle Smith Trust. Panelists for this installment include Little Rock’s own Chris Parker and Kelley Hurt, the composers and musicians behind the “No Tears Suite” — a jazz composition based on the memoir of Melba Patillo Beals, one of the Little Rock Nine — plus jazz saxophonists Kidd Jordan and Bobby LaVell. Register here.