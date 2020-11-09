East Sixth Brewing Co., formerly Rebel Kettle, in Little Rock’s East Village neighborhood, has elected to close its taproom indefinitely due to safety concerns with the rise of COVID-19 cases as winter approaches. The brewery announced the decision on Facebook today:
We need to be upfront, y’all.We can all agree 2020 has been a rough one. We’ve tried to do our best to pivot with the continuous health updates, keep our staff safe, and ultimately weather this storm that feels never-ending. The hard truth is that we can’t sustain taproom operations in this climate – especially as COVID-19 cases continue to rise with colder weather on the horizon and repeated talks of a second wave.It is with a heavy heart that we arrived at the decision to close our taproom until further notice. We know this affects our staff, our supporters, and our community-at-large – but we hope that this decision will lend us the ability to one day open back up and enjoy a pint with every single one of you in sunnier times.For now, you can continue to find our products in your local liquor stores. We want to thank everyone for the ongoing support. Don’t forget – we can get through this together if we all do our part to stay safe, be kind, and support local when we can.