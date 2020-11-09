We need to be upfront, y’all.

We can all agree 2020 has been a rough one. We’ve tried to do our best to pivot with the continuous health updates, keep our staff safe, and ultimately weather this storm that feels never-ending. The hard truth is that we can’t sustain taproom operations in this climate – especially as COVID-19 cases continue to rise with colder weather on the horizon and repeated talks of a second wave.

It is with a heavy heart that we arrived at the decision to close our taproom until further notice. We know this affects our staff, our supporters, and our community-at-large – but we hope that this decision will lend us the ability to one day open back up and enjoy a pint with every single one of you in sunnier times.