Arkansas is getting its first Cinnaholic, the vegan bakery known for its cinnamon rolls and its co-founders’ appearance on ABC’s “Shark Tank.” Vegan partners Shannon and Florian Radke opened the first Cinnaholic in Berkeley in 2010. The couple appeared on “Shark Tank” in 2014 and began expansion soon after. The plant-based bakery franchise was founded upon a commitment that all ingredients are free of dairy, lactose, eggs and cholesterol.

Little Rock’s Cinnaholic, opening this winter at 12800 Chenal Parkway, suite 7, joins nearly 40 existing locations in the US. The franchise is on track to reach 50 locations by the end of 2020.

Advertisement

“There is a tremendous amount of excitement to serve our award-winning cinnamon rolls to people in Little Rock,” local owner Troy Hayes said via press release. “I’m happy to be serving desserts that will fulfill the need for a new kind of sweet treat that locals have been asking for.”

Cinnaholic offers 20 different icing flavors like almond, cake batter, marshmallow and several fruit varieties. Customers can customize their own cinnamon rolls and add toppings such as pie crumbles, sprinkles, cookies and chocolate sauce. The menu has several signature rolls as well. In addition to cinnamon rolls, Cinnaholic offers bite size Baby Buns, cookies, brownies, edible cookie dough and cakes. Catering options are also available.

Advertisement

The press release also addressed the pandemic by saying the bakery will be following health and safety guidelines set forth by CDC and local government agencies.