Long-standing Hot Springs barbecue restaurant McClard’s Bar-B-Q has announced it will be unveiling its new food truck at a launch event in Little Rock on Wed. Nov. 18 in the parking lot of Bone’s Chophouse at 27 Rahling Circle.

Alex and Alice McClard opened McClard’s in 1928. Over the next 90-plus years, four generations of McClards have operated the Hot Springs institution, known for its ribs, towering tamale spreads and tangy sauce. The eatery was purchased in May by restaurateur Lee Beasley and business partner Dean Jennings, who own a variety of restaurants in Hot Springs in addition to Bone’s Chophouse in Little Rock. Since the sale of the business, McClard family members have maintained involvement with the restaurant to assist with the transition.

The food truck will mark the first official expansion to the restaurant’s service footprint since opening its doors in 1928.

“For over ninety years, McClard’s has been hickory-smoking beef, pork and ribs while mixing up its lip-smacking famous secret recipe sauce. While Hot Springs is still our home, we’re excited to see our barbecue hit the road and visit new spots in Arkansas,” Scott McClard, the third-generation McClard family member to operate the restaurant, said via press release.

Fans and first-timers will be able to visit the new truck to savor the award-winning barbecue starting at 11 a.m. on Wed. Nov. 18 and for as long as supplies last. Currently, McClard’s Food Truck plans to continue serving lunch at the Rahling Circle location through Sat. Nov. 21. For updates on future times, locations and menu items, the public can follow McClard’s Food Truck on Facebook and Instagram. Businesses and organizations interested in hosting McClard’s Food Truck can direct inquiries to admin@mcclards-bbq.com.

Fans of the venerable barbecue need not worry about their favorite menu items changing. In the press release, co-owner Dean Jennings said, “From the get-go, we had no plans to change any of the dishes that diners know and love. Our only goal has been to make the famous McClard’s flavor available to as many people as possible.”