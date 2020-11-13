The holidays look different this year. The annual tradition of gathering with family around the dinner table and in cozy living rooms for hours and sometimes days exchanging presents and cheer until we’re all stir crazy is something most of us look forward to, albeit with some anxiety. This holiday season, there’s a lot more to be anxious about because our presence alone could be putting our loved ones at risk. At the time of this writing in early November, Arkansas just saw a record rise in new daily COVID-19 infections with 1,870 new cases on Nov. 6. Arkansas is averaging over 1,000 cases a day this week.

Many people are asking themselves how they’re going to celebrate the holidays in 2020. Some people might choose to stay home. Some might be cooking for two people instead of eight. For many, this might be the perfect year to order Thanksgiving takeout, and several restaurants around town are ready for it.

The Boulevard Bread Company menu is available through the link provided and at its Heights location. All orders must be placed by Nov. 23 at 7 p.m. Call the Heights store at 501-663-5951 for further details.

Keith & Co. Artisan Sandwich Shoppe in Jacksonville has a menu available on its Facebook page. Message them there or call 501-515-1313 to place an order. All orders must be placed no later than noon on Mon. Nov. 23.

Arthur’s Prime Steakhouse is offering a Thanksgiving takeout menu as well as dine in service on Thanksgiving. Both menus are available on the Arthur’s Facebook page. Call 501-821-1838 to place your order. Pick up is Wed. Nov. 25 and Thu. Nov. 26.

Trio’s Restaurant is offering a slew of desserts and sides for Thanksgiving. Check out its holiday delectables page. Orders must be placed by 3 p.m., Sat. Nov. 21. Pick up orders need to be picked up on Wed. Nov. 25 by 1:45 p.m.

Petit & Keet’s Thanksgiving menu needs to be ordered by 3 p.m. on Mon. Nov. 23. Pick up will be 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Wed. Nov. 25 and 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Thu. Nov. 26. The same hours and pick up schedule apply for Jim Keet’s new restaurant Cypress Social in the old Cock of the Walk space, but with a different menu. Order from Cypress Social here.

Flake Baby Pastry’s Thanksgiving pie and Flake Baby pastry six packs need to be picked up between between 4-6 p.m. on Nov. 25.

Count Porkula BBQ is doing smoked meats and sides for Thanksgiving. Email countporkula@gmail.com or call 501-804-9561 to place your order. Count Porkula is taking orders until 5 p.m. Fri. Nov. 20.

Nana’s Organic Grocery Store is offering vegan Thanksgiving meal options that feed from one to eight people. Call 501-864-6148 or Facebook message to order.

Rock Bottom BBQ is offering smoked chicken, turkey or brisket along with sides and desserts. Call 501-352-0197 or text 501-400-2065. Pick up is the day before Thanksgiving.

House of Mental’s vegan Thanksgiving menu has entrees like chick-un spaghetti, vegan shrimp, cornbread dressing and sides such as southern style greens, mac-no-cheese and yams Oshun. Orders must be placed by Sun. Nov. 23. Text orders to 501-454-1493.

Rosie’s Pot & Kettle Cafe has released its holiday pie menu. Rosie’s is also offering ice box pies and cheesecakes. Orders need to placed by 2 p.m. Tues. Nov. 24. Call 501-747-1456 or email potandkettlecafe@gmail.com.