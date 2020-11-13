It’s a big weekend over at Flyway’s Brewing’s Tent City. Today, Flyway is releasing its Christmas Ale with a Christmas tree inflation ceremony, and tomorrow at 6 p.m., it’s hosting a socially distant Razorbacks watch party on a 20-foot projector screen with sound. Can the Hogs beat No. 6 Florida on the road with Sam Pittman in self isolation at home? I need a Christmas Ale just thinking about it.

Nana’s Organix Grocery Store at 304 Main St. in North Little Rock is having a vegan Thanksgiving celebration tonight and tomorrow from 6-9 p.m. over in the Argenta Dining District. Thanksgiving to-go plates featuring house made vegan turkey slices, Southern cornbread dressing, sweet potatoes, green beans, rolls, cranberry sauce and a deviled “egg,” plus a dessert. Tickets are available here. Vegan wine is $4 a glass and vegan beers and spirits are available at Cregeen’s. Call 501-864-6148 for more details.

Just down the block, Rock ‘n’ soul duo Dazz & Brie will be playing a socially distanced set on the steps of the Argenta Branch Library from 5-7 p.m. Sat. night.

Lost 40 Brewing is bringing back its Puffy Jacket Baltic Porter on Saturday on draft and in 4-packs. Stock up for your camping trips and bonfire hangs.

Speaking of outdoor hangs, Wildwood Park for the Arts is putting on a hell of a concert on its gorgeous campus, from locals across the musical spectrum: blueswoman Charlotte Taylor, surf rock outfit The Atomicons and powerhouse vocalist/songwriter Adam Faucett. Bring chairs, blankets and some cash for purchasing beverages on site. Tickets are $15; Get those here.