We have two dining rooms which allows us to do this easily.

Effective tomorrow, Thursday, November 19, we will be limiting our dining capacity to 25%.

As always, every decision we make is based on your safety and our staff’s well-being.

The White House COVID task force made this recommendation for most all counties in Arkansas yesterday. We are not waiting for a mandate from the governor.

On another note, we continue to offer award-winning curbside pick-up, easy online ordering, and home delivery through BiteSquad. When we make the decision to close for dine-in which we believe is inevitable, we will continue with these options.

Thank you for supporting us during these challenging times.

Please stay safe by wearing a mask, washing your hands often, practicing social distance & limiting gatherings of more than 10 people indoors.