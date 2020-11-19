The White House Coronavirus Task Force recommended on Tuesday that restaurants in 52 Arkansas counties limit indoor dining capacity to less than 25 percent. Governor Hutchinson declined to enforce the recommendation. However, Trio’s Restaurant announced last night on its Facebook page that it will heed the call in an effort to ensure the safety of its customers and staff. Here’s the full post:
Good evening friends,
Effective tomorrow, Thursday, November 19, we will be limiting our dining capacity to 25%.We have two dining rooms which allows us to do this easily.As always, every decision we make is based on your safety and our staff’s well-being.The White House COVID task force made this recommendation for most all counties in Arkansas yesterday. We are not waiting for a mandate from the governor.On another note, we continue to offer award-winning curbside pick-up, easy online ordering, and home delivery through BiteSquad. When we make the decision to close for dine-in which we believe is inevitable, we will continue with these options.Thank you for supporting us during these challenging times.Please stay safe by wearing a mask, washing your hands often, practicing social distance & limiting gatherings of more than 10 people indoors.
Peace & love to all,Capi & Brent
And on Twitter, co-owner Capi Peck said she expects to return to carryout-only and delivery soon:
25% dine-in capacity at Trio’s effective tomorrow. And I expect to close for dine- in soon w/curbside pick up & home delivery continuing. Not waiting for Asa! We believe in science! MASK UP! @KathyLWebb @TheMightyRib @JLRIII @CityLittleRock @JoeThompsonMD
— Capi Peck (@CapiPeck) November 19, 2020
If you want to give thanks to Trio’s for sacrificing revenue for safety during this difficult time, order takeout or check out its holiday delectables page and order your Thanksgiving sides or desserts.