The Preacher’s Son is hosting a farewell dinner in celebration of founding chef Matthew Cooper’s final dinner service on Saturday, Dec. 12. Instead of a normal dinner service, it will be a ticketed, five-course prix-fixe menu featuring some of Cooper’s favorite Preacher’s Son dishes. Cooper has not announced what his next project will be, but it will be in Northwest Arkansas.

Meredith Mashburn

Incoming chef Neal Gray is an Arkansas native whose culinary background includes experience in some of the nation’s top kitchens, including the Michelin Guide three-star rated Inn at Little Washington in Washington, Va., and The French Laundry, a highly rated eatery located in California’s Napa County.

Tickets are available for two time slots, 5 p.m. and 8 p.m., with an available wine menu addendum. Tickets are $125 per person. To book, reserve your table here.

The menu, which is subject to change, includes:

Amuse-bouche: Rios Family Farms Beets with Smoked Cashew Butter

Appetizer: Chicken Meatballs, Seared Sea Scallops with Roasted Fennel Cream, Radish and Apple and Fat Top Farm Mushroom with Grilled Bread and Fromage Blanc Salad

Salad: Grilled Squash and Beet Salad with Pumpkin Seeds and Huckleberry Fromage Dressing

Entrée: Choice of Halibut with Gnocchi, Heirloom Squash, Brown Butter and Fromage Blanc or Braised Pork Shank with Anson Mills Grits and Winter Truffle

Dessert: Mesquite Cake with Chocolate Mousse and Huckleberries

COVID-19 precautionary measures will be in place, including the requirement of masks when not eating and drinking, social distanced tables, with strict sanitation protocols in place. The Preacher’s Son asks guests if they feel sick or are displaying symptoms, to please stay home.

The Preacher’s Son

201 NW A St., Bentonville

479-445-6065

4-9 p.m. Mon.-Thu.; 5-10 p.m. Fri.-Sat.