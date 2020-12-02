Cinnaholic, the new vegan bakery specializing in cinnamon rolls that are free of dairy, lactose, eggs and cholesterol, has announced its grand opening at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 11, at 12800 Chenal Parkway.

Vegan partners Shannon and Florian Radke opened the first Cinnaholic in Berkele, Calif., in 2010. The couple appeared on “Shark Tank” in 2014 and began expansion soon after. Local owner Troy Hayes first experienced Cinnaholic while visiting a friend in Las Vegas. Over a game of Connect Four, he mentioned how much he enjoyed the vegan pastry, and his friend told him that there were four locations in Las Vegas but none in Arkansas. Hayes said he was skeptical and pulled out his phone to confirm. Three months later, he was turning in his franchise application.

Advertisement

“It’s my first experience in the restaurant bakery business,” Hayes said, “but I’m really excited because Cinnaholic is a great concept — the experience of being able to come in and basically create your own cinnamon roll with the 16 different flavors of icing we have — people are going to love it.”

Along with the slew of icing flavors like almond, cake batter, chai and creme brulee, Cinnaholic has an assortment of toppings, including brownie bits, cookie dough and graham crackers. Customers can opt for signature rolls such as the Cookie Monster, with cream cheese frosting, cookie dough, chocolate chips and chocolate sauce, or the Sparkle Berry, with chocolate frosting, strawberries and sprinkles.

Advertisement

Also on the menu are scoops of vegan cookie dough, brownies, cookies, bite-size baby buns and cinnacakes. Party trays and catering are available through pre-order.

Due to the pandemic, Cinnaholic will be starting out without dine-in service. However, customers can enter the store to order, order by phone or online for pick up or curbside service, Hayes said.

Advertisement

Cinnaholic

12800 Chenal Parkway

10 a.m.-10 p.m. daily (grand opening starts at 11 a.m.)

501-916-2170

Check the bakery’s Facebook page for updates.