Fresh off of its “Best Mid-Size Craft Brewing Company” national award from the Great American Beer Festival, Lost Forty has announced it will open a new restaurant and speciality brewery at 822 E. Sixth St. in the former home of East Sixth Brewing, neé Rebel Kettle, which announced today on Instagram that it will permanently close.

In a news release, Lost Forty brewer and production manager Dylan Yelenich expressed enthusiasm about the new facility, stating: “Our brewing team is excited about adding to our capacity for small batch and experimental project production. Having more opportunity to be creative will be fun for our team and our patrons.”

Lost Forty has been doing a wild barrel project series since 2017. The brewery also took home a 2020 gold medal from The Great American Beer Festival in the “Brett Beer” category for its “Bottle Conditioned Day Drinker,” an experimental beer brewed in bottles with the wild yeast Brettanomyces, colloquially known as “Brett,” which grows on the skin of fruit.

The new location will focus on offering small batch beers brewed on-site alongside Lost Forty’s classic and seasonal brews. Executive chef Scott McGehee and his culinary team will create the menu for the new location.

The new venture’s name will be announced soon and is projected to open this spring.