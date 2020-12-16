2020 is almost behind us. We just have to get through the holidays, which brings its own unique blend of anxiety and stress — even more so this year. The surge of post-Thanksgiving coronavirus infections is an indicator that it’s not safe to gather indoors with people outside of our households. So if you’re staying home or changing things up, here’s a list of restaurants offering Christmas takeout meals to make the holiday a little easier.

Boulevard Bread Co. is taking holiday orders until 7 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 22. Pick up will be Christmas Eve between 2 p.m.-5 p.m. Choose between a whole roasted beef tenderloin with horseradish cream or a smoked ham glazed with butter and honey. Also on the menu: gumbo, salmon, sides and desserts. Call 501-663-5951 to make an order.

Brood & Barley is accepting Christmas pre-orders until Dec. 22. Choose between beef tenderloin or oven-roasted salmon. Sides include copper penny brown butter-braised carrots, lemon garlic broccolini, roasted beet salad, garlic mashed potatoes, dinner rolls with butter, a whole cheesecake and beverage director David Burnette’s signature egg nog. Serves four to six. All items will be available a la carte as well, if you just want sides or a main dish. Pick-up before 3 p.m. on Thu. Dec. 24. Call 501-400-8967 to place your orders.

Charlotte’s Eats & Sweets in Keo is taking orders for Christmas pies. To place orders, call 501-842-2123.

Count Porkula BBQ is offering several smoked meat options for your holiday spread. Call 501-804-9561.

Delta Biscuit Co. is offering ready-to-bake Christmas brunch. All orders must be received and paid on Delta Biscuit Co.’s Square site by Sun., Dec. 20.

Filipino Munchies is taking orders for lumpia [spring rolls], pancit [rice noodle dish] and leche flan [custard dessert]. Pick up will be on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day. Orders must be placed by Sat., Dec 19, and require a $10 deposit. Call 501-697-7538 to make an order.

Petit & Keet is taking pre-orders on roasted prime rib and several sides until 9 p.m. on Sat., Dec. 19. Pick up will be Dec. 23-24 between noon and 5 p.m. All orders come with detailed reheating instructions. Pre-order here or call 501-319-7675⁣.

The same order/pick-up deadline goes for The Keet family’s destination restaurant, Cypress Social. Its offerings include a house smoked turkey or a bone-in pineapple-cherry porter beer glazed ham. Sides and desserts are also available. Order here.

Rosie’s Pot & Kettle is offering a slew of pies and casseroles this holiday season. Orders must be placed by Tue., Dec. 22.

Raduno Brick Oven & Barroom pre-orders must be placed by Sun. Dec. 20. Pick up is Wed., Dec. 23 from 2 p.m.-9 p.m.