Press Waffle Co. will be the second restaurant to open in the new commercial building at 1424 South Main St. in SoMa in 2021. The Original Hot Dog Factory is expected to open early in the year.

Little Rock residents Rosemary Compton and her mother, Mary Busby, have wanted to open a Press Waffle Co. location for a few years, Compton said. Compton’s cousins Bryan Lewis and brother Caleb started Press Waffle Co. out of a food truck in Dallas in 2016. Since then, they’ve opened a brick and mortar store, a couple of food hall locations and had a successful appearance on ABC’s “Shark Tank.”

“So, Bryan and Caleb being an extension of my family, it’s a family business for my mom and me,” Compton said. “We’ve been wanting to bring it here for a few years and timing just seemed to be pretty perfect for it.”

Press Waffle Co.’s menu centers around “fully customizable authentic Belgian Liège waffles, which are actually dough-based (rather than batter-based) with a brioche-like texture and caramelized clusters of Belgian pearl sugar,” Compton said.

The specialty waffles include sweet and savory varieties. “The House” waffle is topped with freshly cut strawberries, cookie butter, Nutella and house-made whipped cream. Some of the savory options are the “Nashville Hot Chicken & Waffles” or “The Cristo” with black forest ham, smoked turkey, white American cheese and blackberry jam.

Press Waffle Co. will also offer locally roasted coffee, a full espresso bar, ice cream and gourmet milkshakes, Compton said. “We’re also applying for our beer and wine license so we can do wine and locally produced beers.”

They’re hoping to begin the construction phase in a few weeks and have a target opening date of March 25, Compton said. Two of the retail spaces in the 1424 South Main building are being combined for the restaurant, which will be 1,760 square feet. A patio will also be included at the front of the building.

Compton said she and her mom are really excited to have found the location in SoMa.

“We looked for a spot for a long time, and it’s just such a wonderful and tight-knit community. Everyone’s been super welcoming,” Compton said.