If you’re looking for a last minute gift idea, Hillcrest Waterbugs, a female-owned zero waste marketplace, and home of the original “Y’all” shirts, has partnered with Trio’s Restaurant, The Pizzeria and The Pantry in a campaign to help save Little Rock restaurants. Proceeds from the sale of each of Hillcrest Waterbugs’ $15 dollar hemp tote bags emblazoned with “The Little Rock Shopping Bag — Ending single use plastics while saving the Earth” will be used to benefit partnering restaurants.

From a press release:

Advertisement

“Dedicated to showing transparency in our products and educating the world on how environmental actions – large and small impact each of our lives. Our hemp tote is created using fibers from the hemp stalk. They are among the earth’s longest, soft natural fibers, producing uniquely beautiful finished fabrics. One acre of hemp can produce as much fiber as two acres of cotton with less need for pesticides. The FIRST American flag was made from hemp! All items are printed in the Natural State. Arkansas. EACH PURCHASE supports local Little Rock partner restaurants to help keep them afloat during the covid pandemic.”

You can order a bag here or at any of the participating restaurants.