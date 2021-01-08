The newest addition to the Minute Man relaunch, which began with a new location in Jacksonville that opened in September, isn’t a new brick and mortar. Yet. It’s a 25-foot mobile food truck that will be stationed where Wes Hall’s original Minute Man once stood, on Fourth Street and Broadway, starting Wednesday. The food truck will operate Wed.-Fri. for lunch.

Perry Smith, president of Minute Man Arkansas LLC, said the food truck is a way to engage customers that are requesting new Minute Man locations in cities like Conway, Hot Springs and Little Rock.

Advertisement

“We’re still looking for a brick and mortar, but we’ve decided to be really cautious about where that choice needs to lie,” Smith said.

The truck will be at Fourth and Broadway for the next two weeks, Smith said. “It’s kind of organic at this point. So we’ll start for two weeks and follow up the next week. We’re trying to work out a specific location,” he said.

Advertisement

Smith said the menu will be limited to four of the eight burgers. Numbers 1-4, which include the original Minute Man burger, the hickory smoked, a cheeseburger and bacon cheeseburger, will be available. French fries and radar pies will be available as well, Smith said.

“We’ll have a specific inventory. We don’t want to send people away, but we’ll have a certain number [of lunches] that we’ll hit each day and hopefully be able to service everyone who comes,” Smith said.

Advertisement

Smith said that he’s still hearing “We didn’t know you were here” from people visiting the Jacksonville store. “We’ve had to increase our presence and increase our signage, and we’ve got some other things we’ve got to do,” he said. “So we’re working hard to do that, and I think this will help us with our store brand recognition. These are times that make you get more creative, that’s for sure.”

Smith said the food truck will be ready for business right around 10:30 a.m. and will stay open until inventory runs out or between 2-3 p.m.