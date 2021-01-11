Arkansas owned and operated hospitality group Yellow Rocket Concepts is using all nine of its physical restaurant locations, restaurant websites and social media platforms to launch a dollar-for-dollar match fundraising campaign in support of the Arkansas Hunger Relief Alliance on Jan. 11, 2020.

The Alliance is a nonprofit umbrella organization that coordinates with six regional Feeding America food banks and more than 400 hunger relief organizations throughout the state. From the YRC press release:

“The COVID-19 pandemic has had a devastating effect on the people the Alliance serves. Before the pandemic, Arkansas ranked third in the nation for food insecurity rates. Feeding America estimated that by the end of 2020, an additional 160,000 Arkansans — and 1 in 3 Arkansas children — faced hunger. Food insecurity has soared in our state this year, and as more Arkansans struggle to get food on their tables, it is crucial that the Alliance continue their mission work to combat hunger and provide Arkansans in need with critical resources and nutrition assistance. Every dollar that is donated to The Alliance through this campaign’s official fundraising links will be matched by YRC up to $25,000 – a total of $50,000 once matched. YRC which operates Big Orange, Lost Forty Brewing, Local Lime, Heights Taco & Tamale Co., and ZAZA Fine Salad and Wood-Oven Pizza Co., is kicking off the campaign by donating $10,000 (in addition to the match campaign) on Jan. 11 to The Alliance for use in purchasing grocery cards to provide immediate support for Arkansas families in need. This initial donation will provide food and supplies for over 150 Arkansas households. “Feeding people is at the core of what both of our organizations do. We have worked with The Alliance for over a decade in support of their mission but during this profoundly difficult time, we want to ramp up fundraising efforts to support the immediate and urgent needs of our community. Our hope is to accelerate fundraising while also building awareness of The Alliance using our platforms, and to encourage more giving and volunteer support from others.” – Russ McDonough, YRC CEO “The Alliance is very grateful for this partnership with Yellow Rocket Concepts,” said Kathy Webb, executive director of the Alliance. “Yellow Rocket has supported the Alliance over the years by volunteering at gleaning and food distribution events, by hosting Cooking Matters demonstrations and fundraising events and more. Every day, more Arkansans are facing food insecurity as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact our communities. With the generosity of Yellow Rocket and their patrons, the Alliance will be able to continue helping Arkansans in need get food on their tables during an incredibly difficult and devastating time.” “From hauling boxes, to gleaning fields for distribution of fresh items to ‘food deserts’, as well as fundraising, I have had opportunities to work alongside Kathy and her team over the years. The work The Alliance does is critical to the wellness of our community and states – and due to the pandemic is needed more than ever. We are so excited to call on our patrons to join forces with us to support those most in need in Arkansas.” – Scott McGehee, YRC, Co-Founder / Executive Chef

Those looking to participate in the matching program may donate using two methods: Text ZEROHUNGER to 243-725 or donate online at any YRC website. Donations for this specific match campaign can be made using the official links below or by visiting the Facebook pages and websites of all Yellow Rocket Concept restaurants. All donations made throughout these links and YRC pages will be matched:

YRC aims to reach $25,000 in donations from public supporters through the campaign link portal developed by The Alliance. YRC will match the total raised through the portal dollar-for-dollar up to $25,000, which would amount to a total of $50,000 raised. This campaign will go on until the goal is reached.

Learn more about the Arkansas Hunger Relief Alliance here.