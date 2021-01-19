The Arkansas Hunger Relief Alliance has partnered with Doe’s Eat Place, Lindsey’s BBQ & Hospitality House and Trio’s Restaurant on Plating Change, an initiative to fight food insecurity and support small businesses.

Entrepreneur and philanthropist Marcus Lemonis founded the initiative and will pledge $35,000 to Trio’s and Doe’s and $40,000 to Lindsey’s BBQ. The funding will allow the restaurants to prepare and distribute a total of 11,000 meals to Arkansans in need, beginning Wednesday, Jan. 20, and running through Friday, March 26.

Lemonis’ pledge to each restaurant will help cover the cost of food purchases and preparations as well as wages for restaurant employees. Each restaurant has partnered with the Alliance to distribute the meals through local organizations, community sites, colleges, churches and affordable housing communities, including the following: Jericho Way, From His Throne Ministries, Philander Smith College, Canvas Community Church, Buffington Towers, Southwest Little Rock Community Center, St. Francis House, Stewpot, and Phoenix House. The Plating Change initiative is also supported by Ben E. Keith Company and Sysco Foods of Arkansas.

“My goal is to keep Main Street USA alive and well during the economic troubles that COVID-19 has brought to our small business owners and restaurants,” Lemonis said in a press release. Lemonis, Camping World CEO and host of CNBC’s “The Profit” and “Streets of Dreams with Marcus Lemonis,” recently donated $500,000 to help businesses damaged by the Christmas Day bombing in Nashville.

“Here in Central Arkansas and in towns across America, we are creating a movement where we’re giving everyone the opportunity to ‘bet on humanity’ and give back. That is something we can all feel good about,” Lemonis said.

The Plating Change initiative has also partnered with actor and North Little Rock native Mary Steenburgen and her husband, actor Ted Danson, who are both longtime supporters of the No Kid Hungry campaign to combat childhood hunger. When Danson was made aware of Lemonis’ Plating Change initiative, he and Steenburgen wanted to find a way to bring the program to the Central Arkansas community. Steenburgen reached out to city director Capi Peck, her childhood friend and executive chef and owner of Trio’s Restaurant, to discuss collaborating on Plating Change with legacy restaurants in Little Rock and North Little Rock. Considering Steenburgen’s connection to Lindsey’s BBQ in her hometown, her relationship to Doe’s Eat Place and its significant political history and her lifelong friendship with Peck, the three institutions were selected, and the work to plan the Plating Change meal distribution began.

