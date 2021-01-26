The Division of Arkansas Heritage virtually announced the 2021 Arkansas Food Hall of Fame finalists in Facebook Live post today. Stacy Hurst, secretary of the Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism made the announcements. Nominations were received from all 75 counties, and a total 2,014 nominations came in, a record for this program, Hurst said. Winners will be announced on Feb. 22 in the first ever virtual Arkansas Food Hall of Fame event.

“It’s important we recognize the fact that the past year was particularly hard for everyone in the hospitality industry, including restaurant workers and those who work so hard to create events for the general public to attend. We feel compelled to celebrate them even more this year for their perseverance and dedication,” Hurst said.

To be eligible for the Arkansas Food Hall of Fame, restaurants must be Arkansas owned and operated and be at least 25 years old.

The 2021 Arkansas Food Hall of Fame finalists:

AQ Chicken House, Springdale

Colonial Steak House, Pine Bluff

Dairy King, Portia

Dixie Pig, Blytheville

Feltner’s Whatta-Burger, Russellville

Herman’s Rib House, Fayetteville

K Hall & Sons Produce, Little Rock

Kream Kastle, Blytheville

Monte Ne Inn Chicken, Rogers

Neal’s Cafe, Springdale

Ohio Club, Hot Springs

Star of India, Little Rock

Trio’s, Little Rock

Proprietor of the year:

Sami Lal, Star of India, Little Rock

Jamie McAfee, Pine Bluff Country Club, Pine Bluff

Matt McClure, The Hive, Bentonville

Capi Peck, Trio’s, Little Rock

Anthony Valinoti, Deluca’s Pizza, Hot Springs

Food-themed event:



Arkansas Cornbread Festival, Little Rock

Bradley County Pink Tomato Festival, Warren

Magnolia Blossom Festival & World Championship Steak Cook-Off, Magnolia

Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church Annual Spaghetti Dinner, Lake Village

Tontitown Grape Festival, Tontitown

World Championship Duck Gumbo Cook-Off, Stuttgart

Gone but not forgotten:

Browning’s Mexican Grill, Little Rock

Dairy Hollow House, Eureka Springs

Habib’s Cafe & Delicatessen, Helena-West Helena

Roy Fisher’s Steak House, North Little Rock

Uncle John’s, Crawfordsville