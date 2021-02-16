This snow week is one for the books. Record lows, 8 to 10 inches of accumulation and the possibility of rolling blackouts is enough to inspire chaos in the grocery store aisles.

Snowpocalypse 2021 doesn’t quite feel the same as snow days of the past, and that’s not just because it’s more frigid than it’s been in years. There’s the pandemic, which makes everything feel different. For example, I went on a solo walk yesterday with no destination in sight. In years past, I would’ve gone to a friend’s house or had a mid-day shot and a beer at a crowded bar. Although one positive is my mask provided ample warmth to my face during my clumsy, aimless walk.

This snow day doesn’t look the same either because spots that were once snow day staples are not open. In Hillcrest, Cañon Grill, Doug Green’s Tex-Mex spot known for its crispy nachos and flour tortilla pizzas, still hasn’t opened back up. The Oyster Bar is typically a Stifft Station snow day hangout, but it’s closed until Friday. We praise all restaurants that are choosing to remain closed to keep staff and customers safe. But we’re also here to let you know that there are some places braving the elements to provide some snow day provisions.

Hill Station opened up yesterday and served a variety of tamales. Owner Daniel Bryant said Hill Station will be open from 2-7 p.m. today rather than its usual hours of 4-9 p.m. “Then we’ll take it one day at a time,” Bryant said.

Head chef Georges Launet said Ben E. Keith won’t be doing deliveries, so he’s going to run specials on everything he has leftover from Valentine’s Day, which includes fresh halibut, Pacific oysters from the coast of Washington State and risotto cakes. 501-747-2230.

In North Little Rock’s Argenta Arts District, Brood & Barley will be open from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. 501-400-8967. Its sister brewpub, Flyway Brewing, will also be open for the same hours 501-812-3192.

Four Quarter Bar will also be open in Argenta from noon-8 p.m. 501-313-4704.

Due to the conditions, some of these places are probably understaffed and short on supply, so be patient, wear your mask and please be careful out there.