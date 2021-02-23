The Division of Arkansas Heritage announced the winners of the 5th annual Arkansas Food Hall of Fame in a virtual award ceremony held on Facebook Monday night. The ceremony was hosted by Stacy Hurst, secretary of the Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism.

On the selection committee: Paul S. Austin, Chip Culpepper, Montine McNulty, Tim Nutt, Christina Shutt, David Ware, Jimmy Bryant, Cindy Grisham, Rex Nelson, Kat Robinson, Donna Uptigrove, Stanley Young and Stacy Hurst.

“Each year we take pride in honoring some of the incredible restaurants and industry stakeholders within our state, but something felt extra special this year,” Stacy Hurst said. “Celebrating Arkansas food is a great way for all of us to enjoy our state’s heritage and share it with others, especially during uncertain times. We are thankful for each person across the state for getting involved.”

Over 2,000 nominations were received this year from all 75 counties, which is a record for the program, marking a nearly 40% increase year over year. In the first Arkansas Food Hall of Fame, five years ago, “We were thrilled to get 300 nominations,” Hurst said.

To be eligible for the Arkansas Food Hall of Fame, a restaurant must be Arkansas-owned and operated, not part of a chain and at least 25 years old.

Thirteen finalists were in the category this year and three were inducted.

The 2021 Arkansas Food Hall of Fame Inductees:

Feltner’s Whatta-Burger, Russellville (Pope County)

Monte Ne Inn Chicken, Rogers (Benton County)

Star of India, Little Rock

Finalists:

AQ Chicken House, Springdale

Colonial Steak House, Pine Bluff

Dairy King, Portia

Dixie Pig, Blytheville

Herman’s Rib House, Fayetteville

K Hall & Sons Produce, Little Rock

Kream Kastle, Blytheville

Neal’s Cafe, Springdale

Ohio Club, Hot Springs

Trio’s, Little Rock

People’s Choice Award:

Bistro Bar & Grill, Helena-West Helena (Phillips County)

Gone But Not Forgotten:

Winner: Roy Fisher’s Steak House, North Little Rock

Nominees:

Browning’s Mexican Grill, Little Rock

Dairy Hollow House, Eureka Springs

Habib’s Cafe & Delicatessen, Helena-West Helena

Uncle John’s, Crawfordsville

Food-Themed Event

Winner: Bradley County Pink Tomato Festival, Warren (Bradley County)

Nominees:

Arkansas Cornbread Festival, Little Rock

Magnolia Blossom Festival & World Championship Steak Cook-Off, Magnolia

Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church Annual Spaghetti Dinner, Lake Village

Tontitown Grape Festival, Tontitown

World Championship Duck Gumbo Cook-Off, Stuttgart

Proprietor of the Year

Winner: Matt McClure, The Hive, Bentonville (Benton County)

Nominees:

Sami Lal, Star of India, Little Rock

Jamie McAfee, Pine Bluff Country Club, Pine Bluff

Capi Peck, Trio’s, Little Rock

Anthony Valinoti, Deluca’s Pizza, Hot Springs

And corn was named the Arkansas Food Hall of Fame food of the year.