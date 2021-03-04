The Downtown Little Rock Partnership is seeking artists for a gallery wall collection of murals in a pocket park project coming this spring.

A narrow stretch of grassy land off the 700 block of Main Street between the Donaghey Building and the adjacent parking deck in downtown Little Rock will be transformed into a pocket park with picnic tables, string lighting and public murals. The project is sponsored by local food distribution company Ben E. Keith Foods.

Advertisement

Ten artists will be selected and paid to paint a portion of the gallery wall, incorporating their interpretation of Ben E. Keith’s mantra “Eat Local. Eat Often.” The mural will be located on the south side of the parking deck facing the park, and the winning artists will be selected by the Downtown Little Rock Partnership’s Public Spaces Committee.

To apply to participate in the large-scale mural project and to learn more details, click here.

Advertisement

The application deadline is March 20, 2021. Winners will be announced March 31, 2021. Artwork must be completed by April 30.