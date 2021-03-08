The city of Wilson, Arkansas (Mississippi County), is hosting a chef competition for young professionals in the culinary arts April 20-22. The competition will feature six culinary-minded contestants who would like an opportunity to compete for a cash prize and a possible position to join an apprenticeship program in Wilson.

Contestants will be judged on a signature dish as well as a two-course signature dish tasting menu – an appetizer or salad and entree. The judges will base their decision on creativity, innovative cooking techniques, solid fundamental cooking technique and professionalism. Contestants will be required to submit an essay in addition to an application for consideration. Applications are due by March 27.

“The primary focus of this competition is to seek out talented, regional chefs that are interested in joining the emerging culinary and hospitality program in Wilson, Arkansas,” said Robert Barth, head chef at Wilson Cafe. “The contest winner will experience a year-long development apprenticeship at the Wilson Cafe and Tavern and work within our baking and pastry program at the Grange at Wilson Gardens. They will also learn from local farmer, Jill Forrester about our seed-to-soil-to-plate farming operations, chef table experiences, Wilson Wine Dinner series and cooking classes.”

Contestants are required to have a connection with Arkansas. Successful candidates must currently live in Arkansas, work in Arkansas or have been born in Arkansas.

The contest, which organizers plan to make an annual event, is sponsored by the Wilson Cafe & Tavern and Wilson City, LLC.

For an application and more information about the competition, go here.