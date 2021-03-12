The “History is Served: Arkansas Foodways Dinner Series,” hosted by the Historic Arkansas Museum, explores Arkansas’s food heritage through four dinners that use history as a culinary framework for each meal’s creation. The dinner series is a program of Historic Arkansas Museum’s Arkansas Foodways Initiative, which was created by the museum’s foundation board. Following last year’s model, the dinners will be offered as curbside pickup with virtual programming.

The 2021 dinner series celebrates four iconic foods of Arkansas: strawberries, tomatoes, corn and apples. Each dinner will feature an Arkansas chef who will create a unique menu inspired by one of the ingredients.

This year’s iconic Foods of Arkansas:

April 22: the strawberry, prepared by Capi Peck of Trio’s Restaurant

June (chef and day TBA): the tomato

August (chef and day TBA): corn

October (chef and day TBA): the apple

The first dinner focuses on one of the first fruits of the year to ripen, the strawberry. Chef Capi Peck of Trio’s Restaurant, famous for its strawberry shortcake, will create courses that take the strawberry from dessert to main course. Guests will pick up their dinners curbside and are invited to join a special Zoom program that explores the strawberry’s place in Arkansas history and culture. Tickets for each dinner program are $60 for the general public and $50 for museum members. Tickets for the first dinner go on sale at 9 a.m. Mon., March 15 and will be available for purchase through the museum’s website.

The Historic Arkansas Museum is open 10 a.m.- 4 p.m. Tue.-Sat. Admission to the galleries and parking are free; tours of historic grounds are $2.50 for adults, $1 for children under 18, $1.50 for senior citizens. The Historic Arkansas Museum Store is open 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tue.- Sat.