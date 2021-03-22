Following the wisdom of the old adage, “The way to a person’s heart is through their stomach,” the Arkansas Symphony Orchestra Guild has created “Symphony of Flavors,” an online fundraiser for the Arkansas Symphony Orchestra featuring virtual cooking demonstrations from local chefs. Set for four Thursday nights in April, the fundraiser will support the ASO’s music education efforts.

Ticket buyers will be invited inside local chefs’ kitchens via video to watch and learn how to prepare gourmet meals with step-by-step instructions, plus musical interludes by some of ASO’s musicians and groups. From the press release:

Ticket prices include “delivery of goodies, wine and recipes curated by each night’s featured chef.” Participants will receive the recipe and menu the day before the airing, so they can have the option to cook along with the chefs. Videos of the demonstrations will be available to ticket buyers online for two weeks following each event.

Founded in 1968, the Arkansas Symphony Orchestra Guild is a volunteer organization whose purpose is to support the activities of the Arkansas Symphony Orchestra, such as the four youth orchestras, the annual children’s concert held at Robinson Center and the Stella Boyle Smith Young Artists Competition.

The ASO Guild also works to instill a love of music and the orchestra through its Orchestra and You program that takes music education into area schools for grades K-3. Throughout its 53-year history, the ASO Guild has contributed over $2 million to the Arkansas Symphony Orchestra.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the Guild’s music education programs with schools have had to be temporarily suspended. However, the Stella Boyle Smith Young Artists Competition will be held virtually this spring.

Tickets are currently on sale here or call 501-258-6149. Single ticket demonstrations are $75 or you can bundle all four for $200. Ticket buyers will be emailed a link to join the demonstration. All demonstrations begin at 7 p.m.

Symphony of Flavors schedule:

Thu., April 8

Variations on a Mexican Theme by Capi Peck, executive chef, owner, Trio’s Restaurant

From the kitchen of her home on a lake in Little Rock, Peck will prepare “Legumbres En Pipian,” a hearty Mexican stew.

Thu., April 15

Asian Suite by Ricardo Rincón, chef, Kemuri Restaurant

After beginning the evening in the bar at the Hillcrest neighborhood’s Kemuri, Rincón will demonstrate the preparation of his “Miso Cod” entree.

Thu. April 22

Ode to Italy by Eric Isaac, executive chef and owner, Ristorante Capeo

Travel virtually to North Little Rock’s Argenta District where Isaac will create “Chicken Piccata” over homemade noodles and will give viewers a tour of the wine cellar.

Thu. April 29

Springtime Sonata by Clark Trim, hospitality executive & Henrik Thostrup, executive chef of Colonial Wines and Spirits .

Thostrup will demonstrate his techniques for preparing “Roast Rack of Lamb Provence,” and Trim will lead viewers through preparations for a special dinner party.