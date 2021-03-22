For the third year running, Jim Keet and Louis Petit’s restaurant Petit & Keet, located at 1620 Market St. in Little Rock, is hosting a week-long Taste of the Emerald Coast event to kick off the spring season. Through March 27, menu specials inspired by Petit’s Santa Rosa Beach, Florida, restaurants Red Bar and Louis Louis will be offered along with specialty cocktails.

Petit’s Gulf Coast-inspired menu items are Oysters Bienville ($17, half dozen) — baked oysters with prosciutto topped with creole shrimp and mushroom sauce and Gulf Grouper ($32).

Advertisement

The grouper is served over a polenta cake with goat cheese and leeks along with sauteed green beans and pineapple chutney.

Advertisement

The cocktails on the Emerald Coast menu are the Diesel Fuel, a concoction of vodka, rum, tequila, gin, lemon triple sec and coke and the Louis Rum Punch, a fruity rum-based beach-style cocktail with strawberry. Both go for $10. Advertisement

Several more cocktails have been added to the spring menu as well.

Petit & Keet is also giving away a gift card worth $100. To enter, participants need to take a photo this week enjoying one of Petit & Keet’s new spring cocktails with the hashtag #MyPKSpringFling. Check Petit & Keet’s Facebook page for rotating drink specials.

Petit & Keet

1620 Market St .

4-10 p.m. Mon.-Thu.; 4-11 p.m. Fri.-Sat.

(501) 319-7675