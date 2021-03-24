If you haven’t started your Easter Sunday meal planning yet, and you want to avoid the stress of cooking and the inevitable clean up, local restaurants are here for you. Some restaurants are offering take-home meals suitable for those uneasy about getting out into the holiday crowds. Restaurants offering dine-in menus are strongly encouraging reservations. So if you want something traditional this year, you’ve got options.

Raduno Brick Oven & Barroom, 1318 S Main Street, is offering Easter boxes ($80 per box) that include a lox appetizer, deviled eggs, half a quiche, banana pudding, a bottle of champagne and “A secret treat from the Easter Bunny themself!” Everything in the box is scratch-made in house. Call Raduno before 9 p.m. Thu., April 1 at 501-374-7476 to pre-order.

Boulevard Bread Co. is offering two main course options: a whole roasted beef tenderloin ($175, serves 10-12) or a smoked ham with butter, honey and clove ($90, serves 16-18). Side options are roasted Arkansas butternut squash, parsnips, carrots and green beans ($32, serves 8-10) and creamy potato gratin ($34, serves 8-10). You can also get a dozen challah soft rolls ($10). On the dessert menu is a coconut cream pie ($25, serves 6-8). To order, call 501-663-5951 or order in person at the Heights location at 1920 N. Grant St. All orders must be paid in advance.

Allsopp & Chapple, 311 Main St., is hosting a four-course prix fixe ($69 per person) dinner with complimentary sangria on Easter Sunday from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Each course has couple different options to choose from — shrimp scampi or beef carpaccio for the second course, for example. Call 501-902-4911 for reservations. Check the menu here.

Petit & Keet, 1620 Market St., is offering a prix-fixe Easter brunch ($40 a person) from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Easter Sunday. The menu, which features pork roulade, crab cake eggs Benedict, carpaccio, quiche and more, is for dine-in only and reservations are strongly encouraged.

Cypress Social, 7103 Cock of the Walk Lane, is hosting an “elevated buffet-style brunch” ($30 per person, $15 kids 12 and under) from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Easter Sunday. On the menu is classic deviled eggs, French toast with maple and butter, hash brown casserole, a “Pineapple-Cherry-Porter Glazed Ham Carving Station” and more. Call 501-916-2670 to book your reservation.