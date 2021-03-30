Stone’s Throw Brewing is doing weekly “Wellness Wednesdays” at both its MacArthur Park location at 402 E. 9th St. and its Stifft Station location at 3015 W. Markham St. If you show the bartender your COVID-19 vaccine card, your first pint is just $2. Happy hour also runs all night from 4-9 p.m. This is the first local vaccine incentivized restaurant deal we’ve heard about. You know that feeling when you’ve earned a beer? In this case, you’ve definitely earned a $2 pint. Just don’t lose your card or use it as a coaster, especially if you still haven’t received your second dose of Pfizer or Moderna.

Thursday nights at the MacArthur Park locations are “Neighborhood Night,” where you’re rewarded with happy hour all evening if you walk, bike or scooter your way to the taproom.

Here’s more of what’s in store from Stone’s Throw:

Every Friday: New Brew Friday at Stone’s Throw MacPark: We tap a new brew every Friday at 4pm in our MacPark taproom. Every Weekend: Rotating Food Trucks at Stone’s Throw Stifft Station. Thursday April 1st, 6:30pm: Pub Quiz at Stone’s Throw Stifft Station: Trivia is BACK at Stone’s Throw Stifft Station! Join us every Thursday at 6:30 to learn a thing or two, and go for trivia gold! Friday April 2nd, 4:00pm: New Brew Friday- Dos Cabras Doppelbock: Drop into our MacPark taproom this Friday (4/2) at 4pm to get your fresh pour of our patron favorite: the Dos Cabras Doppelbock! Friday April 2nd, 5:00pm: Count Porkula Food Truck at Stone’s Throw Stifft Station: How do you make Good Friday even better? Count Porkula Food Truck at Stones Throw Stifft Station! Join us Friday evening (4/2) from 5-8 for their first trip to the STB taproom. Saturday April 3rd, 5:00: PopPop YumYam Grill & Smoke at Stone’s Throw Stifft Station: Pop out to Stone’s Throw Stifft Station for a yummy barbeque dinner this Saturday (4/3) at 3015 W. Markham! Sunday April 4th, 2:00-7:00pm: Luncheria Mexicana Alicia at Stone’s Throw Stifft Station: Anybody up for beer & tacos? Cider and chimichangas? We can check all those boxes this Sunday (4/4) at Stone’s Throw Stifft Station with the help of our friends from Luncheria Mexicana Alicia! Tuesday April 6th, 4:00pm: Taco Tuesday at Stone’s Throw MacPark: Top off your week with tacos from Distant Relatives Cuisine & Stone’s Throw beer! Get your hands on both, Tuesdays at 402 E. 9th!

Also check out Stone Throw’s online store for its delivery selections.