The White Water Tavern Market, located in the parking lot across the street from the Tavern at 2500 W. 7th St., is having a fundraiser tomorrow benefiting transgender visibility. The fundraiser will run 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 3. Masks are required.

Transgender discrimination is rampant in the current legislative session. Governor Hutchinson recently signed into law a bill allowing health care providers to deny non-emergency care based on moral objections. He also signed a law preventing transgender girls from being allowed to play on girls’ school sports teams. And more trans attack bills are still on the table. One would require public school employees to refer to children by the name and gender pronouns that correspond to the sex listed on their birth certificates.

You can show your support to the LGBTQ community and the organizations fighting these discriminatory anti-trans bills at White Water Tavern tomorrow. Several of the vendors will be donating portions of proceeds to nonprofit organizations that support the LGBTQ community including Lucie’s Place and The Center for Artistic Revolution.

Vendors participating tomorrow include: Flake Baby Pastry, AR-T’s, El Sur Street Food Co., Farm Girl Meats, Southern Jewells, The Root Cafe, West Markham Gardens and Sardis Gardens.