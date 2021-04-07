After two cancellations, UA Pulaski Technical College foundation’s annual Diamond Chef Arkansas fundraising cooking competition is going forward virtually as “Diamond Chef: On Demand” at 6 p.m. April 22. Originally scheduled for April of 2020, Diamond Chef was postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic and rescheduled for October. When October came around, it was postponed again for safety precautions.

This year’s event will be co-hosted by writer and professional wine educator Lorri Hambuchen and two-time Diamond Chef winner Mary Beth Ringgold, owner of Capers and former owner of Copper Grill and Cajun’s Wharf. They will host a watch party at 5:30 p.m., co-hosted by Jennifer Muane and chef Chad Mackey. From the press release:

This year’s competitors are: Chef Jordan Davis (Chenal Country Club) **2019 Diamond Chef Champion

Chef Bonner Cameron (Allsopp & Chapple)

Chef Matias De Matthaeis (The Alotian Club)

Chef Joseph Salguiero (Pleasant Valley Country Club)

Chef Brian Townley (Executive Chef)

Chef Geovanny Villagran (La Casa de mi Abuelita – Mawmaw’s House) “The pandemic has given us an opportunity to think outside the box to bring something fresh into your homes and on your screens,” says event coordinator, Adora Curry, “We hope that these changes will excite people enough to purchase tickets and attend.”

This is the 13th Diamond Chef competition. This year, organizers have also launched “Diamond Chef Gives Back,” an initiative that will provide relief to the local restaurant industry.

In preparation for the popular fundraiser and cooking competition, Diamond Chef Arkansas, we recognize that the industries most impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic are the ones who have historically contributed the most to the event. Diamond Chef Gives Back allows you to double the impact of your donation to benefit the restaurant/hospitality industry and its upcoming workforce which trains at UA – Pulaski Tech’s Culinary Arts and Hospitality Institute. You can visit the website or text “DCGivesBack” to 71777 and choose a restaurant that your donation will benefit. In return, we will use the donation to purchase gift cards to these restaurants, which will be placed in the silent auction and sold to bidders during the April event.

Sponsorships and tickets can be purchased here starting at $75.