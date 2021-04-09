There’s nothing quite like sipping a margarita on the rocks with a salt rim (or sugar, or neither) and basking in the glow of a warm, sunny day. Margarita season is upon us, and Arkansas Times is celebrating with its 4th annual Margarita Festival on Fri., June 18 at the River Market Pavilions from 6 p.m.-9 p.m. Presented by Milagro Tequila, guests will sample takes on the classic cocktail from the local restaurant bartenders, vote for their favorites, and crown one concoction best of the ‘fest. Tickets can be purchased here for $25. The competitors include:

Ciao Baci

La Terraza Rum & Lounge

Copper Mule Table & Tap

Graffiti’s

Rock N Roll Sushi

EJ’s Eats and Drinks

Lucky’s Sports Bar & Grill

Food will be available for purchase from La Terraza and Low Ivy Catering. Email abbie@arktimes.com if you’re interested in competing or providing sponsorship.