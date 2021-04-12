Flyway Brewing Co. and Stone’s Throw Brewing are hosting an ’80s comedy double feature with screenings of “Spaceballs” and “Three Amigos” Fri., May 7 at War Memorial Stadium.

Gates will open at 5:30 p.m. and the screenings will be at 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. No word yet on the order of the screenings.

Guests are encouraged to bring camp chairs and blankets. Tickets are $40 per person, which include popcorn and beer from Flyway and Stone’s Throw. The event is 21-plus and parking is free at War Memorial. Soft drinks will be available and food trucks will be selling food.

Tickets can be purchased here or at Flyway (314 Maple St.) or both Stone’s Throw Brewing locations (402 E 9th St. and 3015 W Markham St.).