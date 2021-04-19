The Argenta Farmers Market (formally known as the Dogtown Farmers Market) has found a new home at the Argenta Plaza located at 510 Main St. in North Little Rock. There have been 11 different incarnations of the market in previous years — some at the same location when it was a gravel parking lot. The Argenta Plaza, completed in 2019, is a public space in front of the First Orion Headquarters equipped with a stage, water features and outdoor seating, including sleek, modern swings (good for selfies or portraits) that face Main Street. The plaza is spacious enough for vendors to spread out comfortably and the location is within walking distance of local brunch and lunch spots, such as Mugs Cafe, Skinny J’s, Reno’s Argenta Cafe, Nana’s Organix and Brood & Barley.
The market will be open 7:30 a.m.-10:30 a.m. Saturdays. Vendors will be set up each week selling fresh produce, pasture-raised meats and locally produced artisanal goods.
In a press release, Chris Kent, executive director of the Argenta Downtown Council, said, “The two most exciting things for the 2021 market are the new location at the beautiful Argenta Plaza and the hiring of Anna Sawyer as the market manager. We plan to be open all year, with greater focus on April through October.”
A recent graduate of St. Mary’s College of Maryland with a bachelor’s degree in environmental studies and Spanish, where she was President of the college’s veggie co-op, Sawyer also serves as Community Garden Director for the City of North Little Rock. In 2020 she served in the Americorps, working to address food insecurity in Pulaski County and assisting the University of Arkansas at Little Rock (UALR) with developing an on-campus educational garden. She also taught the Grow My Plate culinary education curriculum to UALR students in partnership with the Arkansas Farm to School Initiative.
Argenta Plaza is located within the Argenta Outdoor Dining District, which allows restaurant patrons to enjoy food and drinks anywhere within the district daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Every third weekend, Argenta also closes Main Street to traffic for outdoor dining, live music and entertainment. Dubbed “Argenta Dogtown Throwdown,” the event encourages locals and visitors to enjoy Friday happy hours at local restaurants, Argenta Farmers’ Market and live music on Saturdays, and brunch at downtown restaurants on Sundays. For event details, follow Argenta Arts District on Facebook.
For more information about the Argenta Farmers Market, visit argentaartsdistrict.org. The market is currently considering new vendors; interested parties should email argentamarketmgr@gmail.com.