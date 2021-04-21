After cancelling last week due to weather, Food Truck Fridays at Simmons Bank Arena is back from 11 a.m.-2 p.m on Fridays through May 21. The trucks will be located on the VIP lot on the south side of the building beside I-30. This week’s featured vendors:
*Haygood BBQ
*Our Mobile Kitchen by Chef Serge
*Riverside Grocery
*Tacos Godoy
Masks are required. Visit the Simmons Bank Arena website for more information.
Ortho Arkansas‘s parking lot, located at 800 Fair Park Blvd., turns into a “food truck extravaganza” from 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. every second and fourth Thursday. This week’s featured trucks:
*The Magic Food Bus
*Cheesecake on Point
*ShoBo’s Kitchen
*Crepe Coop
The Rail Yard, located at 1212 E. Sixth St., has several trucks this week along with some live music. The food truck schedule:
Wednesday:
*S&K Wings 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
*A Little Crepesy 5-9 p.m.
*El Sur Street Food Co. 5-9 p.m.
Thursday:
*The Cajun Trouxth 5-9 p.m.
Friday:
*Khao Gang Thai 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
*Low Ivy Catering 5-9 p.m.
Live music from MooshineMafia 7-10 p.m.
Saturday:
*Nach’yo Nachos 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
*A Little Crepesy 5-9 p.m.
Sunday:
*A Little Crepesy 11 a.m.-2 p.m.
*Delta Biscuit Company 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
Live music from Sarah Cecil 12-3 p.m.
The Filling Station, the food truck court/farmers market, located in North Little Rock at 3623 J.F.K. Blvd., is hosting several trucks this week. The schedule:
Wednesday:
BowMcks Rolling Cuisine All day.
Thursday:
*S & K Wings 11 a.m.-2 p.m.
*Lindsey’s Lunchbox 4-8 p.m.
*Shobo’s Kitchen 4-8 p.m.
Friday:
Khao Gang Thai All day.
Saturday:
*Delta Biscuit Company 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
*Khao Gang Thai All day.
Sunday:
*The Croissanterie 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
*Smoke Beast BBQ 11:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.
*Khao Gang Thai All day.